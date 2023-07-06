Bond set at $15K for woman who got onto runway at Bush IAH

Howard was supposed to go before a judge on Wednesday but did not appear. Her defense said at the hearing they had not been able to interview her.

HOUSTON — A woman who was arrested Tuesday after officials said she was found on a runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston had her bond set a $15,000 at a court hearing on Wednesday.

A Houston Airport System spokesperson said the 22-year-old woman, identified as Ivori H. Howard, went under a gate to get to the runway.

Howard was supposed to go before a judge on Wednesday but did not appear. Her defense said at the hearing they had not been able to interview her.

Despite her not being present, a judge set Howard's bond at $15,000.

Prosecutors said Howard caused a shutdown for all planes when she go onto the airfield by going under a perimeter fence. They said it impacted not just the airport, but also passengers.

"The defendant's actions caused a shutdown of all airplanes in the area, a breach causing monetary damages, inconvenience to all passengers whose flights were stopped, and there was a great threat to safety at the airport," prosecutors said.

Now, Houston officials are asking for a full review of the airport system. This incident comes just days after the airport said it was upping security after a 26-year-old man was arrested for jumping a fence and trying to stow away on a flight.

Augusto Bernal, the Houston Airport System communications director, said they'll add more patrols after the latest breach. He admits it's impossible to constantly monitor the extensive airport area of 10,000 acres and 40 square kilometers and it's especially challenging at night.