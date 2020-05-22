Woman wanted in violent death of victim found floating in San Jacinto River arrested in Minnesota

Harris County deputies say Bryanna Kotewa stabbed a woman to death, and she didn't act alone. Her alleged accomplice was arrested last week.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The hunt for a murder suspect has ended after a woman's body was recovered from the San Jacinto River last week, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Bryanna Kotewa, 30, and Christopher Tate, 32, are accused of murdering Tera Rose Hoseck, 32. Both are in custody.

Kotewa was apprehended Thursday in Minnesota where she was arrested with help from the Martin County Sheriff's Office. She's currently awaiting extradition back to Harris County.

Last week, Tate was arrested by SWAT officers after crashing his vehicle along N. Sam Houston Parkway West and then trying to hide inside a nearby Holiday Inn.

The motel was under construction and workers had to be evacuated before officers conducted a thorough search that lasted several hours.

The sheriff's office said Hoseck was found dead the evening of April 15.

It all started when officers responded about 5 p.m. to reports of a woman's body found along the water at 17407 River Bend Road.

When investigators arrived, they were brought to a vacant lot somewhere near the west river bank of the San Jacinto.

The victim's body had been in the water for several hours and her body and face were covered in multiple injuries, the sheriff's office said. The medical examiner later determined she had been stabbed multiple times.

The motive for the killing has not been revealed.