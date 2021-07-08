Wanted: Houston police searching for woman accused of setting Kingwood man on fire

The victim, 33-year-old Devin Graham, was severely burned and later died at the hospital. Police say 19-year-old Emma Presler is charged with murder in his death.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Houston police are searching for a young woman accused of setting a Kingwood man on fire and killing him earlier this month.

Police have now identified the suspect as 19-year-old Emma Presler.

She's been charged with murder in the horrific death of 33-year-old Devin Graham.

Investigators say Presler poured fluid on Graham and set him on fire. He was severely burned and later died at the hospital.

A second victim, 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, was also badly burned but she survived.

Firefighters found the victims outside their burning home in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive on August 6.

Before he died, Graham described the woman who set him on fire.

Until recently, police only had a vague description of the suspect but further investigation led them to Presler.

They haven't said what the motive was.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Presler is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).