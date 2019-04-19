HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman in a Target parking lot on Thursday.

The woman's boyfriend posted what happened on Reddit and HPD has since confirmed the details.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone out there - especially the women - to remain vigilant at all times." he said in the post.

The man said his girlfriend was leaving the Target at 8500 Main Street when it happened.

He said she was in the store's parking lot, about to open her car door when one of the men grabbed her hair from behind and another started beating her.

She was knocked the ground and they tried to kick her unconscious, the boyfriend said.

He said she suffered a concussion, a broken arm, and a fractured hand. He also said someone intervened and it could have been worse if they hadn't.

The suspects took off with her purse but didn't check for her phone or wallet. The boyfriend said they took nothing of value and "just beat her to a pulp for nothing in the end."

"It doesn’t matter what time of day it is in this town. You must keep your wits about you. You never know what’s going to happen." he said.

HPD is currently looking for the two suspects who are believed to have taken off in a Chevy Impala.

Officers say there have been multiple incidents at this Target over the last month. They include robberies, motor vehicle break-ins, thefts, shoplifting.

At this time, there is no description for the suspects.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

