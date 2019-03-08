HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is charged with arson after investigators say she showed up at a stranger's home and set fire to an Amazon delivery sitting on the front porch.

In a video from the home's doorbell camera, you can see smoke quickly filling the porch as fire investigators say the woman set the cardboard box ablaze.

Dheja Young, 26, is in jail, charged with arson. According to a spokesperson for the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, Young apparently lived at the home in the 5700 block of Buttergrove Drive in the past but doesn't know the people who live there now.

The home is located on Buttergrove Drive in West Harris County

Google Earth

The current residents were home when their delivery was destroyed, thankfully the fire was put out before the home was, too.

