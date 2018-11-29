BAYTOWN — Baytown Police say a traffic stop escalated into an officer-involved shooting and police chase.

It happened near the 7200 block of Highway 146.

Investigators tell KHOU 11 News a K9 unit pulled over a woman. She had a man in the car with her.

Right away that woman became uncooperative with police. The officer asked for backup. The man listened to police and got out of the truck and was detained.

But the woman at the wheel refused. She locked the doors and put the truck in reverse, nearly running over the passenger and the two officers.

Fearing for his life, one of the officers opened fire into the truck. She was hit once, but that didn't stop her. She managed to drive away leading police on a chase into Liberty County on FM 1409.

"The suspect got out of the vehicle and went inside a mobile home to try and hide, but they were able to apprehend her and take her into custody," said Lt. Steve Dorris.

Paramedics flew her to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown, but she is expected to survive and be interviewed by detectives Thursday. It's unclear why she was pulled over or why she ran.

Baytown Police say they've found no weapons in the truck. Investigators will be reviewing body cam and dash cam video as this investigation continues.

Officers with @BaytownPolice1 say officer was wearing body cam. Vehicle had dash cam too. They’ll review the video. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/gB6RfS9Vsc — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) November 28, 2018

The names of the officers haven't been released. Dorris says one is an 18-year-veteran, the other is a 7-year-veteran.

The names of the driver and passenger haven't been released. Charges are pending.

