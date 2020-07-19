Woman killed in her sleep during drive-by shooting in Tomball; 11-year-old girl injured in crossfire

An 11-year-old girl was hit by a projectile during the drive-by shooting. Luckily, she did not suffer any major injuries.

TOMBALL, Texas — A woman was killed while she was sleeping and an 11-year-old was injured Sunday in a drive-by shooting in Tomball.

This happened at about 12:50 a.m. in the 23400 block of Bettywood Lane.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 68-year-old woman, her husband and her grandson were asleep when someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting at their home.

The woman was shot and died.

At some point, the grandson went outside with a gun and started shooting at the vehicle that was driving away, deputies said.

When investigators arrived on scene they learned an 11-year-old who lived across the street was hit by projectile -- possibly from the grandson retaliating, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Luckily, she did not suffer any major injuries and didn't require hospitalization.

Deputies have no suspects in custody and no suspect information.

Why this particular home was targeted is also unknown.

Investigators said they will be canvassing the area for video surveillance.

If you have any information on this scene, please call HCSO at 713-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 713-221-6000.

