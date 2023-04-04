HPD: Shootout leads to woman killed in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shootout that left one woman dead in southeast Houston.
At least a dozen shots were fired just after 3 a.m. Tuesday near an apartment complex on Leonora Street near Bellfort Avenue and Telephone Road.
When police arrived, they found a woman dead with several gunshot wounds. According to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica, the woman was involved in a shootout with at least one other person.
"Preliminary investigation shows that the individual was in a gunfight with someone else," Horelica said. "Evidence shows there was gunfire going back and forth."
Police said they found one of the weapons at the scene, but have no information on any possible suspects.
Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.