HPD: More than 30 shots fired during deadly shootout at park in southeast Houston

Investigators discovered a total of five people were shot during an altercation at Margaret Jenkins Park.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed, while several others were hurt, when dozens of shots rang out at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood, according to Houston police.

The shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday at Margaret Jenkins Park which is on Rosenhaven Drive and Airport Boulevard near southeast Houston.

HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said gunshot detection technology heard approximately 36 shots fired at the park. According to Garcia, officers arrived within four minutes and discovered that several groups of people got into a gunfight at the park during an altercation.

"There were several groups here at the park," Garcia said. "Some sort of altercation took place among those groups, and at some point during that altercation, several people produced firearms."

Police said a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed during the gunfight. Three people, including two possible suspects, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth person was treated for their injuries at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

