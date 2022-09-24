HPD: Woman killed, 2 others injured after shooting near Uptown

Police said they're unsure what led up to the shooting that left one woman dead and two others hurt.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock.

When police arrived at the scene they found a vehicle stopped in the road with two women inside who were both shot. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

A man was also hit by gunfire nearby and had to be taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

HPD Assistant Chief Martin said the vehicle the women were in was struck by gunfire multiple times. The driver who was killed was hit at least once, according to Martin.

Martin said they have no suspect information at this time, but that there are several witnesses. He also said they have no motive for the shooting.

"We don't have any information about motive at this time," Martin said. "Could be road rage, could've been a robbery...we don't have enough information at this time to make a determination."