Woman found dead after shooting at SE Houston apartment complex, police say

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the Almeda Park Apartments on Tanner Park Court near Gulf Freeway and Kingspoint Road.

Police said they were responding to a call of gunfire in the apartment complex. When they arrived they found the woman lying outside her doorway. She was pronounced deceased.

Details are limited at this time, but police said several rounds were fired around the apartment complex. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.