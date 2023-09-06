Man accused of killing woman at SW Houston motel

Houston police are searching for Jordan Zimmerman, who's accused of shooting and killing a woman during an argument at a motel in the Sharpstown area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a 30-year-old man who is accused of shooting and killing a woman at a motel in the Sharpstown area last weekend.

Investigators said Joshua Zimmerman, who also goes by the alias Vincent Guerino Juliano, has been charged with murder but hasn't been taken into custody.

They said he shot and killed a 23-year-old woman at a motel off the Southwest Freeway between Bellaire Boulevard and Hillcroft Avenue on Saturday around 8:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of Zimmerman and also said the woman's identity would be released after her family members were notified.

Authorities said the woman was found inside a motel room and had been shot at least once. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

During their investigation, officers found out that the room was rented to Zimmerman and the victim.

Witnesses told police that they heard screaming coming from the room before they heard a gunshot. They said Zimmerman left the motel shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information about Zimmerman's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

WANTED: Joshua Zimmerman, 30 (also known as Vincent Guerino Juliano) now charged with murder in this fatal shooting.



TIPS about his whereabouts, call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU for a reward up to $5K.



More info: https://t.co/HZXkTwsESl#HouNews https://t.co/CyMbICC2by pic.twitter.com/SbqK9jRtR3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 6, 2023