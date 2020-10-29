Woman killed in drive-by, police investigating if other shootings are connected

Police said another shooting victim was found in the same area and was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

HOUSTON — Police responded to the Sunnyside community late Wednesday where a woman was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Now police are investigating if other shootings at about the same time are connected.

The shooting was reported in the 4600 block of Aledo before 10:30 p.m. Paramedics arrived and found the female victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said another shooting victim was found in the same area and was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Two other shooting victims also went to the hospital by private vehicle.

It’s not yet known if all of the shootings are related, however.

No names have been released, and a description of the shooter or shooters has not yet been released.