Woman found dead in apparent domestic violence incident, police say

HOUSTON — A woman was found fatally shot in an apartment Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The woman was found around 7:40 a.m. at an apartment at 8181 El Mundo Street near NRG Stadium.

Police say they believe the incident is related to domestic violence.

A possible suspect is being questioned in the shooting, according to HPD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.