Woman killed in hit-and-run after car loses control and flips in SE Houston, police say

Police said the car hit a light pole before flipping and hitting a woman that was walking across the road.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while she tried to walk across the street, according to Houston Police.

An officer on patrol heard the crash as it happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday on Clearwood Drive near the Gulf Freeway.

When the officer arrived, he discovered a Dodge Charger on its roof. Witnesses said the car was speeding down the street when it lost control.

Police said the car hit a light pole, flipped, and hit a woman who was walking across the road, killing her. Police said the woman driving the vehicle ran away and they aren't sure if she was drunk.

"I do know that she was coming from a club, so that's always a possibility," Sgt. David Rose said. "It doesn't sound like that was the true cause of the crash. Speed was the cause of the crash in this particular case. Alcohol, drugs may have played a factor."

Police said there were also three passengers in the vehicle during the crash. All three stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police.

Those passengers were unharmed and told police they just met the driver last night at a club and don't know who she is.