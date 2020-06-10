Woman hit, killed while taking out trash at southwest Houston apartment complex

HPD has declared the case a hit-and-run incident.

HOUSTON — A woman found dead in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday morning was most likely the victim of a hit-and-run, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened at the Villas Del Paseo Apartments in the 3000 block of Elmside. Police believe she was struck sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and midnight.

The victim has yet to be identified and was described simply as an adult woman.

Investigators said she may have been taking out the trash when a vehicle hit her as she walked across the parking lot. The driver then left the scene without rendering aid, according to officers.

Someone found the victim's body and called 911.

For now, police are searching for witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the complex.