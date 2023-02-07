HPD: Hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead on Katy Freeway

All eastbound lanes of I-10 have reopened after an hourslong investigation into the deadly crash.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a driver who they said hit and killed a woman on the Katy Freeway.

Police said that around 2:30 a.m. a woman appeared to be changing a tire on her car while she was on the shoulder of I-10 near Fry Road. A driver then hit the woman and continued driving. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD Sgt. Sudduth, the woman was in her 40s or 50s. So far, police haven't given a description of the vehicle or driver that hit the woman.