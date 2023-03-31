HCSO: Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking on feeder in N. Harris County

Investigators said they recovered car parts as they searched for the vehicle that hit and killed a woman.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was hit and killed in a crash involving a hit-and-run driver in north Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on North Sam Houston Parkway and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Deputies said the woman was walking in one of the lanes of the feeder road when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that did not stop. The woman was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they hope to canvas the area for evidence to figure out who hit the woman.

"We still have to recover some possible video, canvas for witnesses, things of that nature," HCSO Sgt. Jumbo said.