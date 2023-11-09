Woman, her dog shot, killed while trying to help her friend out of abusive relationship, sheriff says

Shantavia Reddick was trying to help her friend get out of an abusive relationship with Dimitri Humphrey when he shot and killed her and her dog, Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search continued Monday for a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's friend and her dog during a domestic disturbance in Spring last weekend.

It happened early Saturday morning on the top floor of a parking garage at an apartment complex on East Mossy Oaks, which is near the North Freeway and the Grand Parkway.

"Here, in this case, her friend basically gave her life trying to help trying to assist and save her own friend, and again, it’s just very tragic," Gonzalez said.

Reddick graduated from Prairie View A&M in 2020. She earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies. Gonzalez said she went on to become a teacher. Spring ISD said she was an employee at the time of her death.

"Obviously making a huge impact in our community and taken far too soon at only 26 years old," Gonzalez said.

As of Monday afternoon, Humphrey hadn't been caught. Authorities said he's also wanted on unrelated felony warrants.

"He fled in a white Jeep, so at this point, we’re just asking the public to please take a look at the photo. If they know his whereabouts, please let us know. They can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. I always like to remind folks not to try to assist or cover up for him in any way. If not, they too can potentially be charged," Gonzalez said.

Investigators said Humphrey left the scene in a white Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plates TFN-4278.

The incident is a tragic reminder that domestic violence situations can be dangerous for anyone involved.

"You know, we always encourage people to seek the help of others, and here, apparently, that was in the works, and this time it turned very tragic so it’s just a heartbreaking situation," Gonzalez said.

If you have any information on Humphrey's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).