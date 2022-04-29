'It's nothing like losing a child' | Family of mother killed during vigil for another victim pleads for help finding suspects

25 year-old Disha Allen was shot and killed in December during a balloon release vigil in Baytown.

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston area family is pleading for help catching a deadly shooting suspect.

25-year-old Disha Allen died in December when investigators say someone shot into a crowd holding a vigil for another homicide victim.

“It’s nothing like losing a child you know?” said Allen's mother, Leanna Goudeau, during a news conference Friday morning at Crime Stoppers of Houston.

She called the 25-year-old kind, loving and supportive.

"Even when we catch this person or the people responsible for this crime, for stealing my daughter from me," said Goudeau. "I will never be the same."

"It’s like a piece of me has been taken.”

Allen was shot and killed on the evening of December 12th, 2021 while attending a vigil on North Market Loop in Baytown.

Investigators said a black, four-door Honda Civic drove by and someone fired shots into the crowd.

A number of other people were also injured.

“It’s like a piece of me was taken.” Disha Allen died in December when @HCSOTexas says someone shot into a crowd at a vigil for ANOTHER homicide victim. Allen’s mom needs your help catching a suspect. Disha’s daughter was also at @CrimeStopHOU today. More: @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/sszuLjYimA — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) April 29, 2022

"You know, people were there to support the person who lost their life," said detective Alfred Vera with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "And while Disha was there to support, she lost her life."

"This was a cold-blooded, diabolical, senseless, horrific murder," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Allen’s five-year-old daughter, Kennedy, appeared alongside her grandmother at the news conference.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be made online through Crime Stoppers' website or by phone at 713-222-TIPS (8477).