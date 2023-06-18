HPD: Woman sitting in vehicle killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — An investigation into a drive-by shooting is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Houston police.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Stratton Street, which is near the Gulf Freeway and Griggs Road in southeast Houston.
We're told that the woman was found by police inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died. So far, police said they have no motive for the shooting.
HPD Homicide is now investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses to figure out what happened. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.