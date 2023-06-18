HPD: Woman sitting in vehicle killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

Houston police said they have no motive for the shooting at this time.

HOUSTON — An investigation into a drive-by shooting is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Stratton Street, which is near the Gulf Freeway and Griggs Road in southeast Houston.

We're told that the woman was found by police inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died. So far, police said they have no motive for the shooting.