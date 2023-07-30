HPD: Man on the run after stabbing woman to death in apparent domestic violence incident

We're told police are working on obtaining a warrant for the boyfriend and that the complex has surveillance footage throughout.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the man they believe stabbed his girlfriend to death before taking off.

Police were called out to New Hope Housing Sakowitz in Fifth Ward just after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

According to HPD Lt. Davis, officers were called out to an assault at the apartment complex, but when they arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds. Investigators later identified the woman's boyfriend as a person of interest in the stabbing.

We're told police are working on obtaining a warrant for the boyfriend and that the apartment complex, which is designed to help low-income individuals who were once homeless, has surveillance footage throughout the building.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).