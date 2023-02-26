Woman killed in crash involving suspected intoxicated driver in Brazoria County, sheriff says

Sheriff Bo Stallman said the driver of a black Chevy pickup truck was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 288 and FM 1462, which is near Rosharon.

In a release from the sheriff's office, the crash was reported by an OnStar Call Center after airbags were deployed. When they arrived, investigators determined a black Chevy pickup truck going southbound on 288 slammed into a white GMC pickup truck on the shoulder.

The 19-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Gonzalez of Clute, Texas, was a passenger in the black truck. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the black truck, 21-year-old Rodrigo Santa Cruz, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault, according to Sheriff Bo Stallman. Meanwhile, the driver of the white GMC was not injured.