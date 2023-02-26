Woman killed in crash involving suspected intoxicated driver in Brazoria County, sheriff says

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 288 and FM 1462, which is near Rosharon.
In a release from the sheriff's office, the crash was reported by an OnStar Call Center after airbags were deployed. When they arrived, investigators determined a black Chevy pickup truck going southbound on 288 slammed into a white GMC pickup truck on the shoulder.
The 19-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Gonzalez of Clute, Texas, was a passenger in the black truck. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the black truck, 21-year-old Rodrigo Santa Cruz, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault, according to Sheriff Bo Stallman. Meanwhile, the driver of the white GMC was not injured.
Stallman said the crash remains under investigation.