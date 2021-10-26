'I see big wheels in the kitchen' | Victims' roommate reacts after big rig crashes into house

"Something that hits you with that much force, that much inertia, it knocks the life right out of you." A woman in the house was killed and her boyfriend hurt.

HOUSTON, Texas — A couple likely never knew what hit them as they lay in bed around midnight Tuesday in the middle of what’s now a pile of broken up debris.

"Next thing you know, he woke up and he was under the truck and the truck’s still running,” Chris Conyers said.

His brother, Jeff Conyers, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Sadly, his brother's 50 year-old girlfriend, Aylene "Nicole" Heaney, was killed.

"Something that hits you with that much force, that much inertia," Chris said. "It knocks the life right out of you.”

“I feel very lucky.” Half of this home obliterated by a big rig after a theft suspect bails out and it keeps rolling. One woman is dead, her bf injured. But two housemates walked away. Hear from them + latest on investigation: @KHOU at 4:30. https://t.co/ob5ctKQoQ7 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/mvp7qoWVbV — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 26, 2021

Jesus Torres and his wife were on the opposite side of the house and lucky enough to walk away after the collision woke them.

"When I opened the door, I see big wheels in the kitchen,” Torres said. "I feel very lucky."

Houston Police say the tractor trailer was stolen from a nearby trucking company, which helped track its location before officers caught up with it. The chase didn't last long.

"At that time, the suspect bailed out of the moving vehicle, sustained some minor injuries,” said HPD commander Michael Collins.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 39 year-old Eric Black was charged with felony murder and reckless aggravated assault.

He was already out on parole for evading arrest in a motor vehicle according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

"This was as brazen and as callous as any of these crashes that we deal with,” said Asst. DA Sean Teare.