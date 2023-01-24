Police searching for gunman after mother killed, daughter shot at SE Houston motel, police say

Police said the suspected shooter is a man in his 50s and may be the mother’s boyfriend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A mother was killed, and her daughter was shot in a motel room in southeast Houston Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police are now searching for the shooter responsible. They said he is a man in his 50s and might be the mother’s boyfriend.

Investigators were called to the scene near the corner of Idaho and Cullen at 10 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a mother dead in a motel room. Her daughter, in her 20’s, had been shot in the stomach.

Police said the man staying in the room with them is the shooter.

“The male inside the location took off on foot in the area,” HPD Lt. JP Horelica said. “At this time, we don't have a lot of information on him.”

They have a vague description, so they’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers or Houston police.

No word on the condition of the daughter who was shot.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).