Woman killed in apparent accidental shooting in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that left one woman dead Friday night at a home in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Smokehollow Court. Deputies found a woman in her early 20s dead from one gunshot wound.

Deputies detained one man who they believe is the shooter.

Homicide investigators and PIO are en route to the 11000 block of Smokehollow Court in NW Harris County, where a woman had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Updates will be provided from the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/IBBRni3Y8x — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 17, 2021