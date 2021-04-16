Woman killed in apparent accidental shooting in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that left one woman dead Friday night at a home in northwest Harris County.
The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Smokehollow Court. Deputies found a woman in her early 20s dead from one gunshot wound.
Deputies detained one man who they believe is the shooter.
Officials said they are trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the home.