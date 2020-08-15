Woman kidnapped from Corpus Christi found safe, ex-boyfriend now in standoff with police

Paulina Hernandez was kidnapped at gunpoint by Thomas Hutchins on Thursday, according to Corpus Christi Police. She was found Saturday, 2 sources tell 3News.

THREE RIVERS, Texas — Paulina Hernandez, the 22-year-old woman who was kidnapped from her home at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend early Thursday morning, has been found safe and alive, two sources tell 3News.

Her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Hutchins, is not in police custody at this time. 3News' Ashley Gonzalez is on scene. Law enforcement on scene say Hutchins is locked inside of a residence in Three Rivers and is engaged in a standoff with police. It is unknown whether he is armed at this time.

No other details are known at this time about Hernandez' condition or the circumstances surrounding her rescue.

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Paulina Hernandez who police say was kidnapped at gunpoint from her home on the 6000 block of Airstream in Corpus Christi early Thursday morning.

Here's what police say happened

Thursday at 2:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Airstream for aggravated kidnapping. Police say "23-year-old Thomas Hutchins entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend 22-year-old Paulina Hernandez without consent."

According to witnesses Hutchins told Hernandez to leave with him at gunpoint. They were last seen leaving in a Blue in color 2015 Honda Civic with Oklahoma plates (DLH434).

Paulina Hernandez was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt. Hernandezis described as a 22-year-old female, who stands 5’04”, weighs approximately 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez is believed to be in danger.

Thomas Hutchins is described as 23-year-old male, who stands 5’05”, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.