HPD: Woman injured in apparent road rage shooting on North Freeway

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police are hoping surveillance video can give them a description of the suspect's vehicle.

HOUSTON — A woman was injured Tuesday night in a possible road rage shooting on the North Freeway near the Beltway, according to police.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said shortly after 9 p.m. officers received a call about a shooting on the freeway and when they arrived on the scene they found a white Ford sedan with a woman shot inside.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is expected to survive, Crowson said.

Preliminary information is the woman was riding in the backseat of a white Ford, with several other occupants, when they got into an altercation with another vehicle. Crowson said one vehicle cut off the other but he's unclear which vehicle was at fault.

The driver of the unknown vehicle allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the white Ford multiple times. One bullet struck the woman in her side.

No other injuries were reported.