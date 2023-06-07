Remains found in barbecue pit behind SE Houston home last year identified as young woman

We've learned the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains as 24-year-old Miranda Rodriguez.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Nearly a year after a disturbing discovery inside a custom backyard barbecue pit, we now have some answers.

Charred skeletal remains were discovered by a person claiming to be working around the Peach Creek Drive home in southeast Houston last July.

We've learned the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains as 24-year-old Miranda Rodriguez. We are still working to learn more about the victim and how she died.

In 2022, Houston Police Department Sgt. William Dunn described the barbecue pit as a large custom brick pit that opens and closes.

“The barbecue pit doesn’t look too disturbed. So, it looks like it’s been a while,” Dunn said.

According to Dunn, a family with children lived in the home when the remains were found.

“I would say this is pretty uncommon,” Dunn said. “It’s not our typical case.”