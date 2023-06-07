x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Remains found in barbecue pit behind SE Houston home last year identified as young woman

We've learned the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains as 24-year-old Miranda Rodriguez.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Nearly a year after a disturbing discovery inside a custom backyard barbecue pit, we now have some answers. 

Charred skeletal remains were discovered by a person claiming to be working around the Peach Creek Drive home in southeast Houston last July.

We've learned the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains as 24-year-old Miranda Rodriguez. We are still working to learn more about the victim and how she died. 

In 2022, Houston Police Department Sgt. William Dunn described the barbecue pit as a large custom brick pit that opens and closes. 

“The barbecue pit doesn’t look too disturbed. So, it looks like it’s been a while,” Dunn said. 

According to Dunn, a family with children lived in the home when the remains were found. 

“I would say this is pretty uncommon,” Dunn said. “It’s not our typical case.”

Related Articles

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out