HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was reportedly shot in the Cypress area.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene at Riata Ranch Boulevard and Sienna Falls Drive. The call dropped at 3:16 p.m.

An adult female was reportedly shot. The patient is being treated by @cyfairfd EMS crews and transported by Life Flight in critical condition. @HCSOTexas is on-scene investigating. #hounews pic.twitter.com/pbBN3XwXyp — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) December 12, 2020

