Sheriff: Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run on Barker Cypress

Investigators found a silver car with windshield damage at the scene, but no sign of a driver.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators said the woman was hit around 4 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Barker Cypress and West Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition. Meanwhile, a silver Toyota with major windshield damage was found at the scene with no driver in the car. Investigators did not say if that vehicle may have been involved in the hit-and-run.

All southbound lanes of Baker Cypress were closed for a few hours as deputies investigated the scene, but have since reopened.