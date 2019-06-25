HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a homeowner allegedly shot and killed a burglar in north Harris County.

Deputies responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 9200 block of Rockcliff. Deputies said a woman was cleaning her home when she heard a loud noise coming from a back window.

The woman saw broken glass and grabbed a gun before hiding in a closet in a back bedroom. The alleged intruder opened the closet, and the woman shot him once.

Officials said the man died at the scene.

