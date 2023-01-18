HPD: Woman grazed in the face by a bullet while driving on I-10 in east Houston

Police said the woman wasn't in any kind of altercation prior to the shooting.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a woman injured in east Houston.

It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 between Wayside Dr. and McCarty St.

Police said the woman was driving eastbound when she heard a noise. After feeling pain on the side of her face, she decided to pull over at a nearby gas station. That's when she noticed a small amount of blood.

"She said she was not in any kind of altercation with anyone," HPD Sgt. Hector Pizana said. "Once she felt the stinging sensation, she exited the freeway and pulled into the gas station."

Pizana said the woman was shot at twice and that it was totally random. He also stated the graze on her face was very minor.