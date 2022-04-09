While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing her name due to her age.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl.

The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release.

While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing her name due to her age. Her family has been notified, and law enforcement are working to find out who was involved in her murder.

Her body was found on Sunday. A dispatcher with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 8:30 a.m., regarding a woman who was found lying along CR 3550 near CR 5708, on the north end of the county.

Investigators from the sheriff's office, Texas Rangers, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller also responded to the scene. Judge Fuller ordered an autopsy.

She was wearing a hairnet, shirt and a blue cap with the business name “Niko’s” on them when she was found. She was also wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the murder case is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release:

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16 year old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible.



At approximately 8:29am Sunday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call from a motorist who reported a woman lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. Patrol Deputy Chris Martinez responded to the scene and he said he found an unidentified Hispanic female unresponsive and deceased from what appeared to be a gun shot wound.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and D.P.PS also responded to the scene as did Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller who conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy. In this early stage of the investigation, Investigators are attempting to identify the female who was wearing a hairnet, shirt and blue cap with the business name of “Niko’s” on them. She was also wearing blue jeans. Further follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this murder case are asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). The caller to Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.(END)

