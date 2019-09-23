HOUSTON — A woman was found shot to death on a walking trail near the Addicks Reservoir, and now police are on the hunt for the gunman.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as Piper Jones. She died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Jones’ body was found Saturday morning in the 11000 block of Chatterton by a passer-by who was walking along the trail.

At this time there are no known suspects so police are asking anyone with information in this case to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM