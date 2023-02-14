Woman shot, run over after possible carjacking in W Houston, police say

Police are looking for her white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV that was taken. It has a TX license plate RG3295.

HOUSTON — A 67-year-old woman was shot and killed in a possible carjacking outside an apartment complex in the Memorial area Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police are looking for her white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV that was taken. Witnesses told police they saw two people take off in the vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the woman was shot in her car and then thrown out of the vehicle. The shooters then ran over her as they sped off.

The stolen SUV with a TX license plate RG3295 was last seen heading toward the Katy Freeway.

This happened just around 8:30 a.m. on Yorkchester Drive just west of N. Wilcrest Drive. This is across the street from Spring Branch ISD’s Westchester Academy for International Studies.

Houston police said the woman was found dead in the parking lot of the complex She had been shot once.

Detectives said she lives at the apartment complex.

Homicide detectives are en route to an apartment complex at 874 Yorkchester Drive after a female was found fatally shot in the parking lot about 7:55 a.m.



The suspect fled the scene. No other info at this time.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/7YYhAwj1o1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 14, 2023