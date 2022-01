Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in the Northshore area on New Year’s Eve.

This happened just after 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Beresford.

Houston police said officers responded to the scene and found a woman dead with a gunshot wound in the street.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

No other details were available.