HCSO: Woman found dead with signs of trauma in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The body of an elderly woman was discovered Monday morning during a welfare check, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive in the Forestview subdivision, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
Deputies found the woman's body inside a home and said she had possible signs of trauma. Investigators said there was also an 'extensive' amount of blood at the scene.
There was no immediate word on the woman's identity as investigators work to locate and notify her daughter.
Investigators were looking into what may have led to the woman's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
