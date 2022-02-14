HCSO: Woman found dead with signs of trauma in west Harris County

The woman's body was discovered during a welfare check, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The body of an elderly woman was discovered Monday morning during a welfare check, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the woman's body inside a home and said she had possible signs of trauma. Investigators said there was also an 'extensive' amount of blood at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the woman's identity as investigators work to locate and notify her daughter.

Investigators were looking into what may have led to the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, check back with KHOU 11 News for updates.

Sgt. Dennis Wolfford giving a media update for a homicide in the 3400 block of Boxelder drive. A female was found deceased in the home, after a welfare check on the her was requested.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/UiVA6J4lYr — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 14, 2022