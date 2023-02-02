Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque

Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque.

Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was later taken into custody at his apartment on Broadway Street near Galveston Road. After being treated for injuries he received during his arrest, he was taken to the Galveston Couty Sherif's Office Jail, police said.

Maria Rios, a 57-year-old Rosharon woman, was found dead Tuesday at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.

This is Maria Rios at her 57th birthday back in July. Her daughter tells me Maria was an amazing mother who was full of life, she has no idea why anyone would hurt her. Rios was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, police made an arrest today. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/QtnPoTGxk6 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) February 3, 2023

Police said Maria Rios owned the company that was contracted to clean the house once it was finished.

Police said Lara-Balcazar is suspected of knowing Rios and her death was not "random."

Lara-Balcazar was charged with tampering with physical evidence and was given a bond of $40,000.