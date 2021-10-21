HCSO: Deputies discover woman's body in garage, son taken into custody

Deputies say they tried to do a welfare check on Wednesday night but the victim's son came out brandishing a handgun and was uncooperative.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested in connection with the death of his mother, who was found by deputies when they did a welfare check in northwest Harris County Thursday.

This happened in the 11100 block of Cactus Point Circle near Barker Cypress and Cypress North Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the woman in her 70s was found dead inside of the garage of the home.

Investigators said deputies got a call from a family member who was worried about the victim because she hadn't been seen since Tuesday.

They tried to do a welfare check around 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said. But when deputies arrived, they say the son was outside the home armed with a gun and being uncooperative.

Deputies came back with a search warrant on Thursday morning and blood inside the home but no body, investigators said. The victim was later found in the garage. She appeared to be dead for some time.