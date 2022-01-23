Woman found dead in ditch after being hit by vehicle, deputies say

The woman was found unresponsive by officials Saturday night in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found dead in a ditch after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 15500 block of Lillja Road and Kaylyn Street.

According to authorities, the woman may have been walking or standing on the northbound lane of Lillja when she was struck by an unknown vehicle, also traveling northbound.

The front end of the vehicle struck the woman and sent her into the ditch. When first responders arrived, the woman showed no signs of life.

HCSO Sgt. Beaty said a dark neighborhood could be to blame for the driver hitting the woman, but that the driver still failed to render aid.

Vehicle parts were found on the scene to help determine the vehicle's make and model, but officials are still hoping for any video of the incident to help with their case.