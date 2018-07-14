CYPRESS, Texas - Deputies need the public's help with locating a vehicle belonging to a woman found dead in her Cypress home Friday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Friday they were called to the woman's home on the 1200 block of Bent Pine Dr. after family members were concerned about her whereabouts. They said they did not hear from the woman for more than a day.

EMS went inside the home and found the woman dead with restraints on her.

#BREAKING Homicide investigators called to a home in NW Harris County after deputies, making a welfare check, found a woman dead inside the house. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 14, 2018

Deputies said the woman's 2004 Ford PT Cruiser is missing along with other items for her home.

The license plate on the vehicle is TX BC48217.

Update homicide investigators looking for 2004 PT Cruiser Tx BC48217. Contact HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100 pic.twitter.com/i0XGWadna4 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 14, 2018

If you see this vehicle or have any information on this case, deputies are urging that you call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

