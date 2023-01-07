x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HPD: Investigation underway after woman found dead in east Houston ditch

We're told the woman collapsed in the ditch following a car accident.

More Videos

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a ditch in east Houston, according to police.

We're told the woman was found in a ditch on Abilene Street near the East Freeway after her common-law husband claimed she collapsed.

He told police that around 3 a.m., they were involved in a car accident. When he pulled over, she got out of the car and fell into the ditch. HPD said they believe there's more to the story and suspect foul play is involved.

Homicide detectives are now working to find more information.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out