The body was found on Market Street just west of Sheldon Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found dead inside a mobile home trailer in the Channelview area Monday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the discovery just after 11:30 a.m. The body was found on Market Street just west of Sheldon Road.

Homicide investigators are heading to the scene.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a mobile home trailer at the 15600 blk of Market Street. A deceased female has been found inside the location. CSI & Homicide Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/pxZjR2HiVX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 29, 2022

Check back for updates on this developing story.