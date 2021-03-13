Woman found dead in car near church in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating an apparent shooting death of a woman after her body was found in a car Saturday afternoon in southeast Houston.
Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Almeda Genoa. A witness found the woman dead in the passenger seat of a car in a driveway leading to a church.
Police said there were bullet holes in the car windows.
Detectives have not found any other possible occupants of the car. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HPD’s homicide division at (713) 308-3600.