Woman found dead in car near church in southeast Houston

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Almeda Genoa. A witness found the woman dead in the passenger seat of a car in a driveway leading to a church.

Police said there were bullet holes in the car windows.