Human smuggling suspect tries to flirt with Texas trooper: 'I am looking at your eyes.'

“I’m sorry, sir, I am looking at your eyes,” she said. “Cause you look very handsome." DPS shared the video from the trooper's body camera.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson with the DPS South Region, tweeted the video on Monday.

According to DPS, the arrest took place on April 14 when a trooper pulled over a gold Chevrolet Malibu on FM 1017.

During the traffic stop, the driver of the Malibu told the trooper that the two women were her friends and that they were on their way to a nightclub. He asked her how long she had known the passengers, and she told them they met several months ago at a nightclub.

When asked if the driver’s licenses were fake, the driver told him that she did not know. That is when the driver tried to distract the trooper by flattering him.

The trooper discovered that both passengers had fake Texas driver’s licenses. DPS said the driver later admitted that she had picked up the women from a stash house in Mission and was going to drive through the Border Patrol Checkpoint in Falfurrias.