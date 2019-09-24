HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot in southeast Houston overnight, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to the 9200 block of Nathaniel, not far from I-45 and Clearwood, at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found the woman wounded in the parking lot. They said it appeared she was shot multiple times.

Paramedics responded, but the victim died at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released, but she was said to be in her mid- to late-30s.

Investigators are still processing the scene.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

