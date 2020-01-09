Teen accused of fatally shooting his sister at Hockley home

Sgt. Pinkins said an argument involving their mother, who was the only other person home at the time, led up to the shooting.

HOCKLEY, Texas — A young woman was shot and killed at a home in Hockley on Monday evening, and her teenage brother has been arrested and charged in the case, deputies said.

Records Tuesday morning showed Jonathan Ambriz, 17, is charged with murder and is booked into the Harris County Jail.

The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Palm Cockatoo in northwest Harris County.

Pct. 4 deputy constables were the first on the scene. They found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound near the home's entryway. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim later died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation and detained the victim’s 17-year-old brother, who they quickly determined pulled the trigger.

Sgt. Pinkins said the shooting took place just outside the home's entry, and neighbors reported hearing the daughter arguing with her mother before the gunfire rang out.

Deputies said the sister was not living at the home, only the teen brother and their mother were.