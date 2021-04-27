Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County

Deputies arrived and found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday night in north Harris County.

Deputies responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 17100 block of Hafer Road. They said a witness called and reported a neighbor had been shot.

Media briefing from Homicide Sgt. Wolfford on the shooting of a woman at an apartment complex located at 17111 Hafer Rd. #hounews pic.twitter.com/SUzNTLqTXm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 28, 2021

Officials spoke with witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage. They believe the suspect is likely an ex-boyfriend.