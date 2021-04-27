Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday night in north Harris County.
Deputies responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 17100 block of Hafer Road. They said a witness called and reported a neighbor had been shot.
Deputies arrived and found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officials spoke with witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage. They believe the suspect is likely an ex-boyfriend.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact HCSO.