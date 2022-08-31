La Porte woman thought to be missing found in South America

It's been nearly a year since Josefa Vela was thought to be missing from her La Porte home. It turns out she was actually running from the law.

LA PORTE, Texas — A La Porte woman who has been missing for nearly a year has been found in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Josefa Vela, the then 36-year-old mother, was last seen in September 2021 leaving her La Porte home in a black Chevy Tahoe.

Family members in Corpus Christi said Vela had five children that were waiting for her to come home. Her disappearance sparked prayers and pleas from law enforcement to help find her safely

Carlos Marrero, who is with the U.S. Marshals and based out of Corpus Christi, said that Vela was out on bond for an underlying drug offense when she disappeared.

"An arrest warrant was issued to arrest her for bond violations and that is where we came in to track where she was," Marrero said.

Marrero was part of a team made up of different branches of the U.S. Marshals that worked for eight months to locate Vela after she was tracked south of the border.

"As soon as we started our investigation, we noticed that she was moving, going from country to country," Marrero said.

Back in June, Vela was discovered in South America, roughly 2,400 miles from her La Porte home. Marshals said she made her way to Ecuador just 285 days after she went missing.

"Most people...of Texas believe that when they leave the country, they will be safe," Marrero said. "They don't understand we have agreements with other countries to track their whereabouts and arrest them."

Marrero credited law enforcement teamwork both on the local and international scale to get her under arrest.